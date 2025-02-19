Local golfing apparel manufacturer BooYaa Golf continues to gain momentum with the backing of Altitude Wealth.

Altitude Wealth, an investment firm specialising in financial and asset management, saw the passion and vision of BooYaa's founders, Ruan Lotz and Johan van Greune, as key factors in their decision to invest.

They believe BooYaa Golf has significant potential to scale and become a global household name in golf apparel.



“We were drawn to the energy and excitement that Ruan and Johan bring to BooYaa. From our first meeting, we knew this could become a global brand in golf,” says Sazar Brönn, director at Altitude Wealth.

“With the right leadership and a fun, dynamic brand like BooYaa, the possibilities for scaling are endless.”





Altitude Wealth, known for providing strategic investment and risk management solutions, recognises the importance of customer feedback in shaping BooYaa’s direction.



“Good honest feedback can only help us improve the brand and the quality of our products. BooYaa was developed by golfers for golfers, and we stay connected to their needs,” says Ruan Lotz.



With strong leadership, a commitment to quality, and strategic backing from Altitude Wealth, BooYaa Golf is poised for continued growth and success.



“Having the backing of Altitude Wealth has been instrumental in BooYaa Golf’s growth journey. Their belief in our vision and their strategic support allows us to focus on creating the best quality products while scaling the brand. With their expertise, we are not just growing locally but are also positioned to become a global force in golf apparel. Their commitment to helping us stay connected to customer needs is invaluable to our ongoing success,” says van Greune.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).