The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and shipping companies under the Shipping, Shipping Agencies, Clearing and Forwarding Employers Association (SACFEA) have reached an agreement on setting minimum standards for workers’ conditions in the shipping industry.

This agreement comes after nearly 20 years of struggle and unsuccessful negotiations.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) played an important role in helping both sides finally agree on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which now sets the standard for workers’ pay and benefits in Nigeria’s shipping industry.

The signing event was attended by key figures, including the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, CEOs of major shipping companies in Nigeria, MWUN President-General Prince Adewale Adeyanju, Union Secretary-General Felix Akingboye, and other MWUN officials.

Minister Oyetola highlighted that the agreement shows the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and welfare.

He stated, “This agreement is a clear sign of our commitment to ensuring workers’ rights are respected in the industry.

We will focus on safety and health standards, providing workers with the training and resources they need to work safely.

Having uniform standards will ensure fair treatment across the maritime sector, preventing exploitation and encouraging ethical practices.”

Prince Adeyanju called the agreement a “significant milestone” in the union’s fight to end unfair labor practices and improve working conditions in the shipping industry.

“It has been a long and challenging journey, but we have finally achieved this important milestone,” Adeyanju said. “This agreement will lead to a fairer and more prosperous future for both employees and employers.”

He also mentioned that the new minimum wage of N200,000 will be reviewed every two years to ensure it remains fair and reflects the current economic situation.

