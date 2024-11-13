Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on local communities to cooperate with Contractors handling the 5 km township roads across the local government areas of the State to ensure speedy completion of the projects.

Governor Umaru Bago made the call shortly after he inspected the ongoing constructions of 5 km township roads in Katcha, Agaie and Lapai local government areas in the State.

At Katcha, the Government infrastructure such as roads, facilitate rapid development in a community and assured that compensation will be paid to those whose property would be demolished for the project even as he announced that the Baro road construction will commence soon.

He said the State government will ensure efficient healthcare service delivery in the area and encouraged the people of Katcha to study medical related courses so that they can be deployed to the medical facility in the area.

He also disclosed that the renovation and remodeling of Government Girls Science Secondary School Katcha will be included in the 2025 State budget, adding that he will ensure the renovation of the palace of Sheshi Katcha, Alhaji Adamu Umaru Baba.

The Governor further assured that the palace of Sheshi Katcha, Alhaji Adamu Umaru Baba will be renovated as well as ensure the restoration of electricity in the area.

He thereby directed the contractor handling the 5km Katcha township road to build a standard village square for the people as Corporate Social Responsibility.

Earlier, the Chairman, Katcha Local Government Council, Alhaji Danlami Abdullahi Saku appreciated the Governor for embarking on the roads project and assured him of the support and cooperation of the people.

He then called on the State government’s intervention in the reconstruction of bridge destroyed by erosion in adjourning communities.

Also speaking, the Sheshi Katcha, Alhaji Adamu Umaru Baba, commended the Governor in his relentless effort to ensure that development is brought to every part of the state.

At Agaie, the Governor proceeded to the Emir’s palace for a royal blessing after inspecting the road project.

The Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, was full of delight for the visit.

At Lapai local government area, the Governor ordered the rehabilitation of Evuti – Muye road and other bad roads in the area .

The Chairman, Lapai Local Government Council, Alh. Mohammed Musa Kirikpo appreciated the Governor for executing projects that will have positive impact on the people.

Emir of Lapai Alhaji Umaru Bago Tafida lll also expressed gratitude to Governor Bago for having the people at heart and promised his Emirate’s continued support to the success of his administration.

The Governor had a stop-over at Paiko, where he addressed the people and promised to support the rural electrification project of the Member, State House of Assembly representing Paikoro Constituency,Umar Nasir.

Governor Umaru Bago had earlier inspected Minna-Bida road and Bida Ring road projects

He expressed satisfaction with the work carried out in all the areas visited and pledged to visit other project sites across the state.

