The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a total and indefinite strike from Wednesday following the federal government’s failure to meet its demands.

NARD President, Dr Emeka Innocent, in a release said the indefinite strike was atthe expiration of the warning strike and different extended ultimatum by association.

According to him, even the resolutions of the conciliatory meeting chaired by the then Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment were yet to be implemented, despite the set time lines for their implementation.

Related Posts Abbas constitutes ad hoc committee to meet Tinubu on Doctors’ strike Suspend planned strike for mediation, Speaker Abbas urges Resident Doctors ASUU-ATBU berates Ngige’s handling of union’s 2022 strike action

The doctor’s major demands are: Immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF; Immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement; Payment of skipping arrears; Upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS; and Payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors.

Other major demands include: Reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN; Payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions; and Payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.

Tags: NARDresident doctorsstrike Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

