Qatar - Qatar Charity (QC) inaugurated several new development projects in Ghana in the presence of Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, director of the International Programmes and Development Department at Qatar Charity and several Ghanaian officials.

The projects, which include two health centres, three mosques, and a Qur’an memorisation centre, came as part of Qatar Charity’s continued efforts to implement humanitarian and development projects in the country. The two health centres contribute to improving the overall public health by providing essential healthcare services to more than 36,000 beneficiaries.

Vida Efua Afful, district director of health services in Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region, and Kwabena Panini Mansah, district chief executive, Atiwa East District Assembly, hailed Qatar Charity’s significant efforts in supporting the healthcare sector of the country. They expressed their appreciation for the generous support from the philanthropic people of Qatar for the projects that will benefit the targeted communities.

The projects also included the opening of three new mosques in northern and eastern regions and the capital, Accra, to benefit over 530 worshippers. Additionally, a Qur’an memorisation centre was inaugurated to benefit around 120 students.

Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, director of the International Programmes and Development Department at Qatar Charity, paid field visits to several qualitative projects under implementation, including the ‘Dar Elsalaam’ Village in the eastern region. The village includes deep wells to ensure access to drinking water for over 5,000 people, in addition to visiting various economic empowerment projects.

A visit was also paid to model health centres and a multi-service centre in Accra, which includes various projects, in addition to visiting social housing projects for 100 families. Hejji also witnessed the handover of a house to one of the underprivileged families in the northern region.

