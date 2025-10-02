South Africa’s tourism industry is showing positive signs of recovery and growth. By July 2025, about 3,1 million travellers passed through the country, including 2,1 million foreign nationals and nearly 880,000 South Africans.

This is according to Stats SA which says that the combined trends across international arrivals, domestic travel, accommodation, and food services reflect a tourism industry that is recovering.

It adds that South Africa’s tourism's continued recovery highlights its importance as a driver of economic activity, community development, and cultural exchange.

International arrivals

In 2024, international arrivals reached 8,9 million—a 5,1% increase from 2023—highlighting the country’s growing appeal as a global travel destination.

Domestic tourism

Domestic tourism is also improving.

The 2023 Domestic Tourism Survey reported 32,2 million day trips and 25,8 million overnight trips, with total expenditure reaching approximately R57,9bn.

Overnight trips accounted for R37,6bn, while day trips contributed R20,2bn. Cars and taxis were the preferred transport modes, especially for leisure travel.

Accommodation sector

The accommodation sector, long a cornerstone of the tourism industry, is showing some recovery.

Between 2020 and 2024, income from accommodation nearly tripled from R14,0bn to R37,4bn, surpassing the pre-pandemic high of R36,6bn in 2019.

Despite the rise in income, hotel occupancy rates continue to lag. South African hotels recorded an occupancy rate of 57,4% in February 2025, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

However, this is still lower than the 2019 peak of 64,4% recorded in November that year.

The 2022 Accommodation Industry report showed a decline in stay units (a hotel room-regardless of how many beds it has, a self-catering apartment, a caravan or camping site, a chalet, lodge, or cottage, or any other unit in which a visitor can stay overnight) from 141,000 in 2018 to 128,000 in 2022, a 2,4% annual decrease.

Over the same period, income fell from R54,2bn to R46,2bn, while employment dropped from 104,105 to 83,869 workers.

Hotels remained dominant, accounting for 60% of stay units, nearly 72% of income, and 69% of employment.

In July 2025, growth in income from accommodation continued, rising by 10,4% year-on-year.

Hotels grew by 18,3% (contributing 9,7%) and ‘other’ accommodation rose by 2,7% (contributing 1,1%).

Food and beverages sector

The food and beverages sector, another key pillar of tourism, proved resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the 2022 report, income grew by 8,2% per year from R72,3bn in 2018 to R99,0bn in 2022, while employment rose by over 22,000 jobs to 236,527.

Restaurants dominated the sector, contributing 51,8% of total income and 53,9% of employment.

