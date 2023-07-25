The Ondo State government reiterated its commitment to fostering economic growth, creating jobs, and improving the lives of the people of the state while attracting significant investments in gas adoption and related industries.

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, made this announcement in Akure, the state capital, during the unveiling of the 2nd “Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit” with the theme ‘Developing Possibilities’.

Aiyedatiwa stated, “This summit is the second of its kind, building upon the success of its precursor, “Develop Ondo 1.0.” It serves as a platform to connect stakeholders from diverse sectors, facilitating constructive dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the forging of strategic partnerships that will be the catalyst for accelerated development in our State.

The “Develop Ondo 2.0” theme reflects our unwavering commitment to growth and progress, with the number “2.0” symbolising our drive for continuous improvement and innovation.”

The Acting Governor revealed that the targets set for the summit demonstrate the ambitious vision of the present administration led by Governor Akeredolu for a vibrant and thriving economy that uplifts the people of the state and enriches their lives.

He further disclosed that there has been a highly encouraging response from potential investors, with growing interest in exploring the investment opportunities that the state offers.

Notably, in the agricultural sector, several investors have shown keen interest in projects such as the “Red Gold Project,” which focuses on promoting the cultivation and processing of oil palm in Ondo State.

In the energy sphere, Ondo State has made history as the first Nigerian state to develop a comprehensive gas strategy, positioning itself as the Gas Hub of West Africa. This strategy aims to harness the state’s abundant gas and energy potential, attracting significant investments in gas adoption and related industries.

To create an environment conducive to investment, the state government has implemented various measures, including simplifying business registration and licensing processes, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, and streamlining procedures. The state’s investment-friendly policies, laws, and regulations provide a protective framework that safeguards investors’ interests while offering a predictable business environment.

The Director-General of Ondo State Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Babajide Akeredolu, highlighted the collaboration with the State Civil Service through the Civil Service Innovation Challenge platform to unearth ingenious and innovative ideas capable of improving the state’s socio-economic fortunes.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Deputy Resident Representative (Operations), Nigeria, Fati Attahiru, expressed the readiness of UNDP to support and collaborate with the state in building a sustainable and inclusive economy that leaves no one behind.

