The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday disclosed that the state is one of the largest contributors to non-oil revenue in the country.

Abiodun said this while presenting the proposed budget for 2026, tagged “Budget of Sustainable Legacy”, to the State House of Assembly in Abeokuta.

He explained that the state had continued to demonstrate notable fiscal resilience, policy stability, and administrative innovation under his leadership.

“Ogun remains one of the top three industrial States in Nigeria and one of the largest contributors to non-oil revenue nationally.

“According to the Budget Office of the Federation’s 2025 Fiscal Performance Report, Ogun State ranks among the top IGR-generating States, reflecting consistent improvement in fiscal transparency, economic reforms, and investor-friendly policies,” he added.

On the proposed budget, Governor Abiodun said his administration would continue to improve on the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS) to drive the implementation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The governor, while breaking down the proposed budget, said an estimated sum of ₦250 billion is expected to be generated by the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) and ₦259.88 billion from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), totalling ₦509.88 billion in IGR.

He equally stated that funding from the Federal Government (FAAC revenue), including statutory allocations, Value Added Tax and other shared revenues, is projected at ₦554.81 billion.

Abiodun noted, “Our internally generated revenue capacity remains one of the most robust among subnational entities in Nigeria.

“We will continue to leverage our strategic position as a trade corridor, draw on insights from the rebased GDP, and capitalise on our proximity to Lagos State.

“Our focus is to deepen revenue transparency, expand the tax base, and strengthen fiscal sustainability without placing additional burdens on residents.”

Abiodun also stated that capital receipts are estimated at ₦518.90 billion, comprising internal and external loans, as well as grants.

In the proposed budget, infrastructure would gulp 32 per cent of the budget at ₦526.15 billion, while education would gulp ₦275 billion, representing 17 per cent of the budget.

He added that health would gulp ₦210.59 billion, representing 13 per cent.

Abiodun noted that ₦166.96 billion, representing 10 per cent, would be expended on housing and community development, ₦40.54 billion, or two per cent, on agriculture and industry, while recreation, culture and religion would gulp ₦42.24 billion at three per cent.

He said that ₦72.82 billion, at four per cent, was earmarked for social protection.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, assured the governor that the House would ensure a successful and speedy passage of the appropriation bill.

Elemide noted that the House would continue to cooperate with and support the executive and the judiciary arms of government.

The governor presented ₦1.055 trillion in 2025.

