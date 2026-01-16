The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has reaffirmed that the bilateral business agreement signed between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will grant Nigerian exporters duty-free access to over 7,000 product lines into the Middle East hub.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, the minister noted that the negotiations were tough but rewarding.

“I think both sides were quite pleased with where we landed. This deal is for Nigerian exporters and for the diversification of our economy, pushing for non-oil exports,” she said.

According to her, more than 7,000 product lines, ranging from seeds and oils to pharmaceuticals, chemicals and agricultural produce, will be allowed into the UAE market duty-free.

“We really want Nigerian businesses to take advantage of this. We specifically chose the UAE,” she added.

Oduwole said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been cultivating the relationship, noting that this marks about his fourth official visit to the UAE.

“The UAE President has been very warm and receptive to the Nigerian side, and we negotiated this deal to enable Nigerian exporters have a hub into the rest of the global market through the Gulf,” she explained.

She described the UAE as the 10th largest trading nation in the world, calling it a major gateway that connects markets from east to west.

“This is a hub. This is access that connects the global economy,” she said.

The minister further highlighted the UAE’s massive investments in transport, logistics and global business headquarters, stressing that Nigerian businesses will now be able to establish offices and subsidiaries there.

She disclosed that Nigerian businesspeople would be allowed to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days within a 12-month period.

Oduwole added that Nigeria will continue to deepen access in sectors where it is competitive, including hospitality, real estate and tourism, while expanding exports of Nigerian products to the UAE and onward to other global markets.

She stressed that the agreement is also crucial for attracting foreign investment.

“You have to have an enabling environment for businesses to grow. This framework gives investors the comfort to come,” she said.

According to her, the deal will drive investment into key sectors Nigeria prioritises, particularly infrastructure.

“UAE capital will come into these areas. While they will make profits, more importantly, Nigeria will serve as a hub for accessing the rest of Africa,” she stated.

She explained that Nigeria will import machinery and industrial inputs from the UAE to support its industrialisation agenda, noting that over 6,000 import lines have been opened, while the country’s prohibition list remains unchanged.

Oduwole said tariff negotiations were carried out collaboratively with the Ministries of Finance and Industry, Trade and Investment, in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She emphasised that the government’s role includes capacity building for exporters through agencies such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), NEXIM Bank, Bank of Industry (BOI) and SMEDAN.

“This is by no means academic. I led this negotiation myself as an international trade expert, alongside Nigerian Customs, the Office of Trade Negotiations, the Ministry of Justice and other stakeholders,” she said.

She described the talks as particularly tough in the area of services, noting that Nigeria ensured the agreement aligned with areas of national competitiveness.

“You cannot grow your economy without allowing inputs. You cannot specialise in everything; this is basic economics,” she explained.

The minister noted that while the UAE operates a more liberalised trade regime, Nigeria clearly defined its prohibition list and strategic priorities.

She urged Nigerian businesses to take full advantage of trade facilitation measures and export opportunities created by the agreement.

Oduwole said the deal aligns with Nigeria’s non-oil diversification and export-driven agenda, adding that special economic zones are being retooled strictly for export-oriented production.

“We negotiated this agreement over about 11 months, identifying the investments and sectors we want to attract. We will track the outcomes empirically,” she said.

The bilateral business agreement was signed in the UAE, with the Presidents of both Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates in attendance.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

