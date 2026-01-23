Ogun State’s long-standing aspiration to become an oil-producing state is set to materialise following the approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the commencement of commercial oil drilling at Eba, Ogun Waterside.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Thursday while receiving the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, alongside senior officers of the command, during a courtesy visit to his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor also revealed that President Tinubu has approved the immediate take-off of the Olokola Deep Seaport project located in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, marking a major breakthrough after years of anticipation surrounding the multibillion-dollar port development.

According to Governor Abiodun, both projects are of special interest to the President. He noted that while the Olokola Deep Seaport would significantly decongest the Lagos ports, commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island would promote inclusion and economic empowerment for residents of the coastal communities.

“Let me share with you that Mr President has approved the commencement of commercial oil drilling operations at Tongeji Island, and going forward, you will begin to see a lot of activities there,” the governor said.

“Our proposed Olokola Port, which has been on the drawing board for several years, is now back on the table. I want to sincerely thank Mr President because this is solely his initiative. In the last two weeks alone, we have held several meetings on Olokola, and Mr President has clearly expressed his desire to see the port become a reality.”

ALSO READ: Awujale stool: Allegations of imposing candidate misleading — Gov Abiodun

Governor Abiodun added that President Tinubu specifically directed that construction of the port should be far advanced between now and next year, stressing that the project presents a strong opportunity to decongest the Lagos ports, particularly with the coastal road now providing an alternative logistics corridor.

He further disclosed that the new seaport would be known as the Blue Marine Economic Zone, reflecting its strategic coastal location and vast economic and commercial potential.

The governor commended the Nigerian Navy for establishing a Forward Operations Base at Tongeji Island, noting that the naval presence would help prevent infiltration from neighbouring Benin Republic and discourage any attempts to undermine Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He also disclosed that his administration is working to provide basic amenities for residents of the island in line with efforts to improve living conditions and support emerging economic activities.

Governor Abiodun appreciated the Nigerian Navy for its contribution to the state’s security architecture, noting that collaboration among security agencies has helped sustain the relative peace currently enjoyed in Ogun State.

Describing Rear Admiral Mustapha as a seasoned and accomplished officer, the governor expressed confidence that Ogun State would experience enhanced security and progress under his leadership.

“We are happy that someone with your antecedents, background, training, and experience is occupying this position at this time. You are a round peg in a round hole,” the governor said.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Mustapha described Ogun State as critical and strategic to Nigeria’s national security, disclosing that the naval outpost at Tongeji Island would be upgraded to a Forward Operations Base due to the area’s significant oil potential.

He explained that the visit was aimed at strengthening synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the Ogun State Government, adding that part of his responsibility was to safeguard Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Benin and prevent criminal elements from gaining a foothold in the state.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

