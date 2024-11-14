The Federal Government has challenged universities and other tertiary institutions in the country to be at the forefront of conducting cutting-edge research and innovation for Nigeria to thrive in the knowledge economy.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Nasir Sani- Gwarzo, made the call at a stakeholders’ event organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Abuja.

He urged the institution to think creatively about how to leverage TETFund resources not only for infrastructural development but also for fostering research that addresses national challenges, drives economic growth, and contributes to global knowledge.

Sani- Gwarzo, who was represented by the Director Special Duties, Zubairu Abdullahi, noted that TETFund, over the years, had been transformative, as it had provided vital support to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

According to him, the resources channelled through the intervention agency have facilitated improved infrastructure, enhanced research capabilities, and expanded learning opportunities across tertiary institutions.

However, he said that in the face of new challenges and heightened expectations, “we must continuously assess and innovate to ensure that the impact of these investments is maximised.”

He tasked the management of TETFund to strengthen accountability and transparency, saying efficient use of funds and resources remains paramount.

The Permanent Secretary highlighting TETFund›s mandate noted that “it is built on trust, “urging the beneficiaries to uphold that trust by ensuring that funds are used judiciously and transparently.

“The ministry is committed to supporting your institutions in setting up and strengthening mechanisms for accountability, reporting, and results-driven planning,” he stated.

He spoke about the importance of capacity building and human capital development, noting that investment in infrastructure alone could not elevate the education sector.

“Building capacity within our academic staff and administrative teams is essential to creating institutions that produce well-rounded and skilled graduates. TETFund›s role in supporting capacity development initiatives should be fully utilised, and I urge each of you to prioritise professional development programmes that will benefit both educators and students,” he stated.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions & TETFund, Dandutse Muntari Muhammed, noted that TETFund had made remarkable strides in advancing the course of tertiary education, but acknowledged that there are still numerous challenges to overcome.

He listed the challenges to include inadequate infrastructure, lack of modern teaching facilities, inadequate research funding, and the need for continuous capacity building for both academic and non-academic staff.

Muhammed, however, said the gathering has provided an opportunity to collaborate and strategize on the implementation of interventions that would strengthen the capacity of the institutions, address emerging challenges, and ensure sustainable growth.

“The importance of tertiary education to the growth and development of any nation cannot be overemphasised. In Nigeria, our higher education sector is not just an academic pursuit; it is a social, cultural, and economic lifeline.

“The universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country play a central role in providing access to quality education and preparing the youth for the demands of an increasingly complex and competitive global economy,” he said.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, in his remark, noted that over the past year, the Fund had made significant strides, funding numerous projects aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing research capabilities, and supporting faculty development.

“These initiatives have not only improved the learning environment but have also empowered our educators and students to excel. However, we must acknowledge the challenges we face. The demand for quality education continues to rise, and we must ensure that our funding mechanisms are robust and responsive.

“We have the opportunity to leverage technology and innovative practices to enhance our outreach and impact. One critical area stands out: the need for stronger collaboration with industry partners.

“By forging partnerships with businesses and organizations, we can align our educational programmes with the skills and competencies that the job market demands. Collaboration with industry not only enriches our curriculum but also provides students with invaluable real-world experiences.

“It opens doors for internships, mentorships, and job placements, ensuring that our graduates are not just academically prepared but also industry-ready. As we convene today, our goal is not only to celebrate our achievements but also to strategize for the future.

“Reflecting on our progress, we must also recognize the challenges that lie ahead as the landscape of education is rapidly changing, and we must adapt to meet these evolving challenges head-on and respond effectively,” he stated.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).