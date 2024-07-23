The Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, says the Polytechnic is committed to fulfilling its mandate of developing and promoting technology for entrepreneurship, solving societal problems and advancing entrepreneurship.

He reiterated this during the presentation of a fuel-less electricity generating plant, otherwise referred to as a “fuel-less generator,” developed by a team of engineers from the Polytechnic.

Prof. Ufuophu-Biri stated that the fuel-less generator would help meet a significant proportion of the Polytechnic’s energy needs.

The erudite broadcaster and academic stated that the 2.5KVA fuel-less generator is self-sustaining and does not require solar, fossil fuel or biofuel to run for hours without stoppage.

He added that the innovation is worth selling to the world.

According to the Rector, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, is devoted to advancing science, technology, scholarship, and advanced research, and the institution has the required high-calibre staff.

He dedicated this innovation to the Delta State Governor, Rt. Honourable Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, for providing the conducive atmosphere for education, advancement of knowledge, intellectualism and functional innovation.

Prof. Ufuophu-Biri said, “We will send this innovation to the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, the Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology, the NBTE and other appropriate bodies for wider adoption, acceptability and mass production for market value.”

The Rector stated, “The essence of research in humanity, science and technology is to find solutions to existing problems.

“Therefore, the mass production of the fuel-less generator invention will help solve the country’s energy shortage problem”.

Speaking at the presentation of the fuel-less generator, the Dean of the School of Engineering and project team leader, Engineer Collins Eniyemofe, disclosed that the generating plant works endlessly without fuel.

Engineer Eniyemofe pointed out that the generating plant uses a high-tech engineering model and mechanisms that work symbiotically to generate energy.

He noted that it is a unique type of innovation targeted at solving the country’s energy problem.

He added that as soon as the Rector commissioned them to develop an alternative power source, the committee embarked on cutting-edge research, application, and testing, finally producing the prototype fuel-less generator.

He commended the Rector for the initiative and the project team members for working tirelessly and selflessly with him to achieve the feat.

It will be recalled that during the 2022 Polytechnic’s matriculation ceremony, the Rector had disclosed that he would commission a team of experts from the Polytechnic to develop a functional renewable energy source.

