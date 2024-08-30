Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP), Sokoto state chapter, has sought the intervention of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over contamination allegations.

ATWAP Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Garka, led other members to the NAFDAC Office protesting the alleged ”false alarm” on Thursday in Sokoto.

Garka lamented that a false report of producing contaminated water and selling unregistered water by some of his members was circulated online.

He described the report as a calculated attempt to sabotage their businesses and reduce their patronage for the benefit of similar entrepreneurs outside Sokoto.

”The report failed to substantiate the claims by contacting each of the production companies, checking their compliances with standard practices according to Law, as well as getting the full facts on status of each company from NAFDAC Sokoto.

”The writer has no right to insist on seeing evidence of NAFDAC registration or renewal from facilities, as these are privileged documents of the companies that pay their taxes as at when due.

”He ought to have reported identified anomalies of facilities to NAFDAC or other statutory bodies for immediate attention,” Garka said.

The branch chairman thanked NAFDAC Sokoto office for confirmation of the registration and renewal status of each of the companies mentioned in the report.

”The satisfactory laboratory analysis from accredited NAFDAC laboratory has confirmed that the online report is false, malicious, and misleading.

“Our members may have one or two issues with their operational guidelines, but NAFDAC is always there to regulate and guide us.

”Only clinical results by specialists, not everybody, could link a disease or certain disorder to the consumption of a particular product,” he added.

Responding, NAFDAC Coordinator in Sokoto state, Mr Garba Adamu, appreciated the union members for the visit and reiterated NAFDAC’s commitment as a proactive agency to safeguarding the health of the nation.

Adamu said NAFDAC undertakes professional services with quality management system and a real-time response to consumer complaints.

“ Is good for the maker as a citizen to come forward and tell us the specific factories with their problems, so that we can immediately take action.

” He ought to be more committed by non-biased investigations, cross-check facts with all relevant regulatory agencies, clinical/laboratory procedures, and professional ethics before publishing before circulating, ” Adamu said.

NAFDAC ensures routine inspections and surveillance, sanctions earring outlets with deficiencies, and ensures compliance with regulations.

He appealed to the general public to always report violations by production companies as our records have shown commitment and timely response to such complaints to safeguard the health of the populace.

