The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), European Union (EU), and European Investment Bank (EIB), has launched the Omi Eko Project—an initiative designed to restructure, upscale, and modernize the waterways sector.

Implemented by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the transformative program, which will enhance connectivity of residents, is funded by the AFD with a €130 million loan and supported by the EIB with a €170 million loan, and the EU with a €60 million grant.

The scheme will introduce 15 structured ferry routes, spanning 140 kilometers and linking 25 upgraded and expanded terminals across the city. To facilitate an affordable and efficient ferry system, 75 state-of-the-art electric vessels—each capable of carrying up to 440 passengers—will be procured.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “This project is not merely about infrastructure; it is about the transformation of lives, of livelihoods, and of Lagos. It speaks to who we are as a people, bold in ambition, relentless in innovation, and united by a determination to build a Lagos that works for all.”

According to French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot: “Through Omi Eko, Nigeria, with the support of France and the EU, is leading the way in putting innovative and sustainable mobility at the service of people’s needs, at the heart of Lagos, Africa’s largest city.”

EU Ambassador in Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, affirmed that Nigeria and Lagos are spearheading the execution of Global Gateway projects. “As the Lagos-Abidjan corridor remains a key area for Global Gateway intervention, we look forward to expanding sustainable connectivity in the ECOWAS region and beyond.”

EIB Regional Director, Rodger Stuart, expressed the bank’s pleasure to aid an initiative that soothes mobility for 23 million citizens of Lagos, while reducing air and water pollution. “This innovative and ambitious project reflects a concrete demonstration of the EIB’s commitment to the Global Gateway strategy in West Africa.”

To further enhance mobility in Africa’s most populous city, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and AFD are collaborating on the Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2, a strategic route that connects the Island and Mainland districts.

LAMATA Managing Director, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, said: “From the Marina Station, the train passes through to National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, before getting to Mile 2. We are already working to extend the route towards the border at Seme to link up to Cotonou.”

She explained that the Marina part of the Blue Rail system was designed in a way that people can have access to the bus stations, cabs, and other forms of transportation within the Island, thereby decreasing stress and enabling commuters to save time and money.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said in alliance with AFD, Lagos is developing infrastructure that would lead to an intrastate connection through the rail system. “The Mile 2 Interchange and Marina are strategic because both areas are close to the lagoon and bus terminals.”

Director of AFD’s African Department, Sandra Kassab, praised European partners for their technical and financial assistance, emphasizing that the Omi Eko Project would ease transit on the lagoon and across the city, and boost the economy of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Marina Station to Mile 2 is commendable because it links the island to the mainland. We would have more of such in the near future, but what has been done here is the vision of AFD in line with the EU in the movement of goods and people across,” Kassab noted.

