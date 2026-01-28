THE National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) says Nigeria consumes over 2.5 billion litres of sachet water annually, produced by more than 32,000 manufacturers across the country.

The Director -General of NESREA, Professor Innocent Barikor, stated this at the inception meeting of the Child Project –GEF 11193, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the NESREA boss as saying that the project “Circular Solutions to Plastic Pollution in Nigeria” was aimed at reducing plastic sachet water consumption, while ensuring access to safe drinking water.

Barikor said the meeting marked a milestone in the ongoing efforts to address the growing challenge of plastic pollution in the country.

He said the pervasive issue of single-use plastic water sachets had become both a convenience and an environmental burden.

”Your presence here today reflects our shared commitment to finding sustainable, innovative, and practical solutions to this critical environmental challenge.

“As you are aware, Nigeria consumes over 2.5 billion liters of sachet water annually, produced by more than 32,000 manufacturers across the country.

”While this has helped bridge gaps in access to drinking water, it has also resulted in severe environmental consequences.

“These include blocked drainage systems, flooding, degradation of ecosystems, and risks to public health and biodiversity.

“This dual challenge of water access and plastic pollution makes this project not just timely, but necessary,” he said.

Barikor explained that the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Child Project 11193 represented a strategic and transformative intervention to address the issue of waste management in the country.

“It aligns with Nigeria’s national environmental priorities and NESREA’s mandate to protect and preserve our environment for present and future generations.

” The project adopts a holistic, circular approach—focusing not only on waste management, but on prevention, innovation, policy reform, and systemic change,” he said.

In a Goodwill message, Isabella Vanderbeck, of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said that Nigeria is a key partner in the efforts to reduce plastic pollution in the country.

”Life without plastic is truly fantastic, let us hit the ground, let us do away with plastic,” Vanderbeck said.

Also speaking, Evelyn Swain of GEF restated the organisation`s commitment to partner with Nigeria to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic water sachets in the country.

” GEF is proud to support Nigeria in its journey to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic water sachets in Nigeria, while ensuring accessible and safe drinking water.

“GEF sees Nigeria not only as a participant in this Integrated Programme, but also as a leader whose experience can help shape global solutions to plastic pollution,” she said.

Swain is a Senior Environmental Specialist and Plastic Reboot Coordinator at GEF Secretariat, represented by Anna Blanpain.

Mrs Zuliat Mohammed, Chief Scientific Officer, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, expressed the readiness of the ministry to collaborate with NESREA for the success of the project.

“This programme will help Nigeria eliminate all these plastic products in the country,” she said.

