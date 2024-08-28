The Kaduna State government has urged residents living in flood-prone areas across the state to relocate to alternative lands provided by the government.

This advice follows the devastating flood that affected over 200 houses in Sabon-Gari and Zaria Local Government Areas on Monday.

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Usman Hayatu-Mazadu, made the call while addressing newsmen on Tuesday night.

He emphasized that the state government had taken measures to mitigate the impact of floods, including desilting drainages and conducting sensitization campaigns.

Despite predictions and warnings, some residents refused to relocate, leading to the destruction of over 200 houses in the affected areas.

Dr. Hayatu-Mazadu stressed that residents’ cooperation is crucial for ensuring their safety. He urged residents, particularly farmers, to take advantage of the alternative lands provided by the state government and relocate to urban centers.

“I’m here today to address the recent devastating flood that affected Sabon-Gari and Zaria Local Government Areas on Monday.

Despite our efforts to mitigate the impact, the flood has caused significant damage, with over 200 houses destroyed,” he said.

He recalled that three months ago, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had issued flood predictions, prompting the state government to take proactive measures.

The government identified inadequate drainage, refuse dumping, and structures within waterways as key issues and undertook a statewide desilting of old drainages.

“This exercise helped minimize the impact of the flood in other predicted areas,” he noted.

However, despite these efforts, some residents refused to evacuate, leading to property destruction.

“We have already engaged with radio stations over 15 times, but we are still facing challenges.

The issue of security and safety is not just about the governor; it’s about understanding the need to safeguard our lives and property,” he added.

Dr. Hayatu-Mazadu appealed to the people of Kaduna State, especially those in flood-prone areas, to evacuate to urban centers.

He warned that the rainy season is expected to be longer than usual, increasing the risk of flooding across the state.

The state government has set up camps for those affected, providing food, non-food items, and security.

Dr. Hayatu-Mazadu emphasized that while the government is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens, residents must also take responsibility for their lives and properties.

“I appeal to the citizens of Kaduna State to cooperate with the government in ensuring their safety. Preventing further disasters is a shared responsibility,” he concluded.

