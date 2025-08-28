In a bid to reshape Nigeria’s cooking oil market, Power Oil, a leading brand under Tolaram’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) portfolio, is shifting focus from price and quantity to health and lifestyle.

The company has introduced a new framework, “Certified Healthy, Certified Fit,” designed to position its products as essential to modern wellness-oriented living. According to Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager for the Oils and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, the initiative directly appeals to the growing health awareness among urban millennials and Gen Z consumers.

Akpe noted that this demographic increasingly views food not just as sustenance but as healthcare and a key part of personal identity, a shift that has disrupted traditional cost-and-taste-driven marketing strategies.

To strengthen this approach, Power Oil is leveraging its partnership with Big Brother Naija to link nutrition with physical activity, reinforcing its commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles.

He said: “The brand is linking its nutrition equity in the kitchen with the everyday physicality of Nigerian life: walking long distances, dancing, hustling, or chasing fitness goals. It is building a lifestyle ecosystem where Power Oil Lite is an enabler cum everyday inspiration, while Power Oil Vegetable supports wider family wellbeing.

“What sets this approach apart is the way Power Oil fuses cultural relevance with wellness platforms, rooted in a deep understanding of Nigerian consumers’ needs.

Akpe cited the brand’s outreach efforts, which include fitness campaigns and health camps; he said they reached over 72,000 Nigerians. The company also points to its long-standing advocacy work with the Kanu Heart Foundation, which facilitated three heart surgeries in 2024.

“Power Oil has, for 13 years, consistently gone beyond being a cooking companion to becoming a true lifestyle catalyst, inspiring healthier choices from the kitchen to the streets and even the boardroom.”

“This is not just brand marketing. It is a bold category leadership statement. Power Oil is the only oil brand that provides consumers with a dual badge of approval: Certified Healthy meals and Certified Fit lifestyles. In doing so, it sets a precedent for how FMCG brands should not just be commodity players but empathetic partners in their consumers’ lives,” Akpe stated.

According to him, “The cooking oil aisle has been commoditized for too long. With this move, Power Oil continues to show genuine care for the heart health of the Nigerian consumers through carefully crafted healthy, nutritious and quality products.”

