Figures released on Thursday by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have revealed that Nigeria’s oil production climbed to its highest level in 11 months in May 2026, with combined crude oil and condensate output averaging 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd).

The commission said the increase in production resulted from sustained positive momentum as operations remained stable throughout the reporting period with no significant pipeline or facility outages recorded.

The commission’s head of media and corporate communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, said the broader production trend over the last five months has also remained positive.

According to the commission, the total comprised 1,530,354 barrels of crude oil and 170,446 barrels of condensates per day, equivalent to 102 per cent of Nigeria’s 1.5 million bpd production quota allocated by OPEC and the highest combined output recorded since July 2025.

The report showed that production during the month ranged from a low of 1.51 million bpd to a peak of 1.86 million bpd, reflecting a 2.77 per cent increase from the 1.48 million bpd recorded in April. In strict crude oil terms, excluding condensates, the May figure also marks a 15-month high, surpassing the 1.538 million bpd recorded in January 2025.

The report added that combined crude oil and condensate output increased from 1.48 million bpd in February to 1.54 million bpd in March, 1.66 million bpd in April and 1.7 million bpd in May, showing sustained growth in Nigeria’s hydrocarbon production levels.

Among the production streams, Bonny Terminal led with a total blend of 293,870 bpd, followed by Forcados Terminal at 289,900 bpd, Qua Iboe with 173,360 bpd, Escravos Oil Terminal at 135,470 bpd, while Odudu (Amenam Blend) completed the top five, accounting for 63,250 bpd during the month under review.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

