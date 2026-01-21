The Nigerian equities market bounced back on Tuesday, reversing Monday’s mild pullback as renewed buying interest lifted key indices and reinforced bullish sentiment on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.09 per cent to close at 166,256.83 points, while market capitalisation added N93.48 billion to settle at N106.44 trillion. The rebound reflected sustained investor appetite for select stocks, particularly outside the banking space, despite mixed macro and liquidity signals.

Market breadth remained positive, with 39 gainers outperforming 25 losers, underscoring continued optimism among investors. NPF Microfinance Bank, Deap Capital Management, Red Star Express, NCR Nigeria and Morison Industries topped the gainers’ chart. Three of the stocks hit the maximum daily appreciation of 10 per cent, while the remaining two advanced by 9.97 per cent.

On the flip side, Aluminium Extrusion Industries, Jaiz Bank, FTN Cocoa Processors, UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) and Caverton Offshore Support Group recorded the steepest losses, reflecting profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing in selected counters.

Sectoral performance was broadly bullish, driven by strong rallies in insurance, oil and gas and commodities stocks. The insurance index jumped by 2.80 per cent, extending its strong run amid recapitalisation-driven interest. Oil and gas stocks gained 2.40 per cent, while the commodities index advanced by 1.22 per cent. Consumer goods stocks edged up marginally by 0.02 per cent, and the industrial goods sector closed flat.

The banking sector was the lone laggard, declining by 0.69 per cent, as investors trimmed positions in select lenders following recent rallies and amid sensitivity to interest rate and liquidity conditions.

Trading activity painted a mixed picture. Total volume traded rose by 26.34 per cent to 795.46 million shares, while value traded climbed by 35.39 per cent to N19.98 billion. However, the number of deals fell by 21.51 per cent to 45,410 transactions, signalling selective accumulation in high-volume and high-conviction stocks rather than broad-based buying.

The session’s performance on Tuesday suggests that while overall sentiment remains positive, investors are increasingly discriminating, rotating into sectors and stocks with clearer earnings visibility and near-term catalysts.

