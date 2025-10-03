Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to attracting more investors into the state, declaring that the recently upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport in Ibadan will be developed into the most welcoming airport in Nigeria.

The governor made this known on Wednesday during the Jagz Hospitality Conference held to commemorate the first anniversary of The Jagz Hotel, a leading hospitality brand in the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Makinde described the landing of the first wide-bodied aircraft at the Ibadan airport, nearly a week earlier, as a significant achievement that rewrote the airport’s 43-year history.

He noted that the milestone is part of his administration’s broader strategy to make Oyo State more attractive to local and international investors.

“Last Friday, the first wide-bodied aircraft landed at Ibadan Airport. That airport was commissioned in 1982, 43 years ago and this is the first time such an aircraft has landed there. Yes, it’s late, but better late than never,” the governor said.

He revealed that following federal approval granted in May 2024, the state had extended the airport’s runway to accommodate larger aircraft, positioning it for increased international traffic.

“We’ve been able to turn around 43 years of disappointment within a year. But we’re not stopping. We want Ibadan Airport to be more welcoming than any other airport in Nigeria. We want people from all over the world to fly into Ibadan and keep coming back,” he added.

Makinde emphasized that sustained investment in infrastructure, such as the airport, is essential for economic expansion, and dismissed the idea that focusing solely on the local market, a concept known as import substitution, would solve Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“There’s a theory that says if we focus on ourselves, patronize local products, and ignore the global market, we will solve our problems. But that theory is flawed. No country in the world has developed by isolating itself. Nigeria won’t be an exception,” he stated.

The governor said his administration would continue to provide a supportive environment for businesses operating in the state, citing The Jagz Hotel as a testament to the potential of the private sector when given the right policies and support.

“I am glad to be here one year after we commissioned this hotel. It is not only still running, but thriving, despite the economic turbulence in the country. That’s not by accident; it’s a result of hard work and teamwork by the management and staff. As a government, we will continue to support you.”

Makinde charged the hotel’s management to aspire beyond local recognition and aim to become one of the top hospitality brands in Africa.

“Don’t be satisfied with being the best in Ibadan. Aspire to be the best in Nigeria, and even in Africa,” he urged.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, praised Governor Makinde’s leadership for expanding the state’s economy through tourism and solid mineral development.

He called on stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism industries to continue collaborating with the government to promote Oyo State as a prime destination for visitors and investors.

“Under this administration, we’ve seen significant growth in tourism and business. The private sector has an important role to play in sustaining this momentum,” Olatubosun said.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Sikiru Sanda; and the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Akinade Fijabi.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

