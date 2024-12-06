The management of Max Air has confirmed that its Flight VM1623 with registration Number 5N-BBM made an air return to Maiduguri International Airport due to an observed abnormality in the engine parameters during ascent.

According to a statement issued on Thursday night, the development forced the Captain of the flight to initiate the air return.

Following Standard Operational Procedures, the affected engine was said to have been shut down, and the aircraft landed safely.

The airline said all passengers and crew members onboard were unharmed.

The airline management said in line with Max Air’s commitment to passenger safety and comfort, a rescue aircraft was promptly dispatched to Maiduguri to ensure passengers reached their destinations with minimal delay.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate the patience and cooperation of all affected passengers.

“MaxAir is working closely with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the engine abnormality.”

The airline however pledge to continually uphold “the highest safety and operational standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of our valued passengers.”

