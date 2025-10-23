The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has stated that the global transition towards sustainable finance is reshaping investment strategies, corporate governance, and risk management practices, emphasising that Nigeria’s capital market must evolve to remain competitive and relevant.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in Abuja, Dr. Agama described sustainability as a global imperative that transcends technology and ethics, noting that environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are increasingly influencing capital allocation and responsible investing across the world.

“In line with this shift, the Commission has taken bold steps to align Nigeria’s market with global sustainability standards.

“Through initiatives such as the adoption of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework, the Green Bond Programme, and partnerships with development agencies, we are building a financial system that supports the transition to a low-carbon and inclusive economy,” he said.

The SEC boss underscored the pivotal role of stockbrokers and market operators in advancing the sustainability agenda by promoting green investment products, guiding issuers on ESG disclosures, and directing investors toward responsible assets.

He noted that the SEC’s partnership with the CIS in areas such as professional certification, investor education, financial literacy, and policy advocacy continues to yield results.

According to him, the ultimate goal is to position Nigeria’s capital market as a driver of economic transformation, financing infrastructure, empowering MSMEs, and supporting green and digital enterprises in line with the vision of building a trillion-dollar economy.

Commending market operators for their resilience despite challenging conditions, Dr. Agama urged renewed commitment to innovation, ethics, and sustainability, saying, “With the world changing fast, the Nigerian capital market must not only keep pace but lead by example.”

