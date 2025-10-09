The new Gateway International Airport project as being described as a transformational initiative that would further boost the economic growth of Ogun State.

The Convener of the Omoluwabi Political Movement, Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde, said this in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abeokuta, on Wednesday,that the project would accelerate not only the growth of Remoland, but also catalyze unprecedented development across the entire state.

Akintunde lauded the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his visionary leadership, describing him as a true son of the soil who has revived the glory of Remoland and Ogun State through purposeful governance and strategic developmental projects like the Gateway International Airport.

Akintunde further noted that the new airport would ease travelling for residents and investors alike, ending the long-standing dependence on Lagos for air travel.

“It’s now time for the people of Ogun State to enjoy convenient air transport without having to go through Lagos to reach Abuja or any other destination,” he said.

Commending the governor’s commitment to his administration’s ‘Igbega Ipinle Ogun’ mantra, Akintunde stated that the numerous infrastructural strides recorded under Abiodun’s leadership are clear evidence of a government driven by vision and impact.

“When this administration came on board in 2019, I was confident that we would witness great transformation. What we are seeing today especially this functional international airport is a testament to Governor Abiodun’s unwavering mission to elevate Ogun State far beyond the level he met it,” Akintunde declared.

Reflecting on his group’s political journey, Akintunde recalled their firm support for Governor Abiodun’s re-election through their former platform, DACA, which has now evolved into the Omoluwabi Political Movement.

“Governor Abiodun embodies the true Omoluwabi spirit; integrity, diligence, and service. These are the principles that define our movement and continue to guide our political engagements,” he affirmed.

Akintunde also commended ValueJet, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the good people of Ogun State for their collective roles in supporting the governor to achieve this historic milestone.

Speaking further on the strength and growth of the ‘Omoluwabi’ Political Movement, he emphasized that politics evolves through stages and movements.

“Omoluwabi Political Movement is stronger than ever. Our membership base has grown massively, our structure is solid, and our ideas are fresh and dynamic. We remain a forward-thinking movement committed to the continuous progress of Ogun State,” he added.

