In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to eradicate poverty, attain Food and Nutrition Security, Economic Growth as well as reduce Postharvest losses, Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious Nigeria Postharvest Systems Transformation Programme (NiPHaST), to ensure a resilient, efficient, and inclusive postharvest handling and storage system that reduces losses, enhance incomes as well as achieve food sovereignty.

Speaking at the Nigeria Legacy Program, organised by the Africa Food Systems Forum in Partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), in Dakar, Senegal, recently, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari stated that the NiPHaST Program would stabilise food prices, ensure availability, accessibility, affordability of stable food, improve storage system as well as achieve national food sovereignty.

The Minister said that the program would focus on household storage technologies, community-level warehouses, cold rooms, and strategic national silos managed through public–private partnerships, among others.

He pointed out that it would create robust investment in the storage value chain in terms of processing, preservation, packaging, marketing , climate, smart metal Silos, cold rooms, among others.

He added that the initiative would unlock private sector investment, strengthen market confidence, and expand storage infrastructure.

He noted that it also improves agricultural exports, nutrition, household sales, job opportunities, farmers’ income, and wealth as well as achieves food import substitution in the agricultural ecosystem.

He revealed that Nigeria loses an estimated N3.5 trillion annually to postharvest inefficiencies, largely affecting smallholder farmers. “This is not just produce going to waste. It is opportunity lost and livelihoods destroyed,” he said.

Kyari called for stronger international collaboration, stressing that transforming postharvest systems will secure farmer livelihoods, revive agribusiness confidence, and position Nigeria as a leading food supplier in West Africa.

In attendance were Jigawa State Governor, Mal. Umar A. Namadi, Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, President, Nigeria Agribusiness Group, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, among others.

