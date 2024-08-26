Federal Government has flagged off an agricultural initiative in Bayelsa, “ProjectEarnFromTheSoil”, designed to empower smallholder farmers, fisherfolk, agribusinesses, and coastal communities across the South-South region.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-South, Hon. Gift Johnbull, speaking at the project launch, in Bayelsa State during the weekend, highlighted the great potential of the State for large-scale rice production, drawing inspiration from the success of the Netherlands, a country with a similar land mass.

According to her, the project is in tune with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to cultivate 500,000 hectares of land, promote year-round farming, and encourage the consumption of locally grown foods.

“Bayelsa’s capacity for rice production is a gold mine waiting to be fully realised,” Johnbull stated, adding, “with the right support and empowerment of our women, we can see Bayelsa emerge as a rice production powerhouse, ensuring food security and boosting our economy.”

The initiative involves the domestication of the National Women Economic Empowerment Policy (WEE Policy) and the launch of the “ProjectEarnFromTheSoil”, both of which are designed to integrate women into the agricultural sector and unlock the state’s vast potential.

Johnbull stressed the importance of empowering women through training, access to resources, and strategic support, stating that it will not only create jobs but also build legacies, enhance food security, and boost the economy.

“Through this initiative, we aim to directly benefit 500,000 smallholder farmers, fisherfolk, agribusinesses, and coastal communities in the South-South region.

“By harnessing the power of Bayelsa’s land, resources, and people, we can create a thriving, equitable, and prosperous future for the state and the entire region,” Johnbull said.

Over 10 cooperatives cutting across six value chains of agriculture have been registered for free, she said, calling on all stakeholders to commit to this course with passion and dedication.

She said it is a crucial step in achieving President Bola Tinubu’s renewed focus on food security and economic diversification.

In his keynote address, the commissioner, Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Bayelsa State, Odoko Omiloli, represented by Dagogo Edmundson, expressed the ministry’s commitment to uplifting women and strengthening their role in nation-building.

The commissioner emphasised the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the federal government and other relevant agencies to ensure the successful implementation and monitoring of the program.

Also, the commissioner of community engagement and development, Bayelsa state, Alfred Watson, represented by Inenyo Yousuo-Ogbulu, expressed the state’s readiness to partner with any agency involved in the program, as directed by the government, recognising the immense benefits it will bring to the women and the state as a whole.

Other representatives from Nexim, Zenith Bank, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Bank of Agriculture, and various other organisations also expressed commitment to advancing the economic prospects of women in Bayelsa.

