Some experts have urged the Federal Government to invest in research development to enhance local production of telecom equipment and end telecom tariff hike in the country.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), they gave the advice in separate interviews on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Jide Awe, a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy Advisor and Founder, Jidaw.com, said research development became necessary so that foreign telecom equipment could be researched and be made locally.

Awe said this would reduce the cost of telecom importation and consumption.

He advised telecom operators to create ways of introducing pricing models that would have various tariffs and different service packages that could be affordable for citizens.

According to him, the Nigerian telecom sector is facing challenges of operational costs due to the rising inflation in the country.

He added that currency devaluation and the impact of the fuel subsidy removal had greatly affected the industry’s cost of upgrading equipment and investing in new technologies.

According to him, any increase in the cost of telecom services will worsen the situation which will make it more difficult for individuals and businesses to afford essential communication services.

In her remarks, Tinuola Popoola, a System Analyst and Cyber Safety Advocate, said services and products the telecom operators offered could be adjusted or modified to suit the needs of the subscribers.

Popoola said that the news of increase in tariff had sent panic into the minds of Nigerians, especially the masses and small business owners who depend so much on the internet to showcase their visibility.

“In the last couple of years, the exchange rate has also been a source of concern to the people both within the country and the diaspora.

“The network operators have over the years pushed for this increase but the NCC did not approve it.

“The rate of inflation has pushed the cost of doing business in Nigeria to the edge.

“The cost implication of running a business day in day out in Nigeria is on the increase. The network operators cannot be blamed 100 percent for this.’’

She quoted TechCabal as announcing its new service rates for a phone call from N11.00 to N15.40 per minute, while SMS charges will increase from N4.00 to N5.60k.

“The different data plans will also be affected; with the price increase of a 1GB bundle, it will surge from N1,000 to about N1,400.

“The implication is that all international services and products will go up as well.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

