Residents of four Ekiti State communities have appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to reconsider a proposed land acquisition linked to the road network of the Ekiti State Cargo International Airport.

They warned that the move could lead to widespread displacement and socio-economic disruption.

In a letter addressed to the governor, representatives of Iworoko Ekiti, Are-Ekiti, Afao-Ekiti and Araromi-Obo Ekiti communities in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area through their counsel, Joseph Ogunsemi, expressed concern over the government’s plan to acquire 200 metres of land on both sides of the ring road connecting the airport.

The letter, titled: ‘Save Our Soul (SOS)’, stated that the proposed acquisition by the state’s Bureau of Land Services will significantly affect the four communities situated on the corridor.

According to the communities, the scale of the planned acquisition is extensive, with no fewer than 500 houses, 11 primary and secondary schools, 20 religious centres, 18 traditional shrines, six markets and about 30 cottage industries said to be located within the affected areas.

The letter further highlighted the potential economic impact, noting that several investors, including estate developers, financial institutions and oil and gas operators have committed ‘billions of naira’ to projects in the axis, many of which are still under development.

The communities warned that the acquisition, if implemented as planned, will not only disrupt livelihoods but also displace long-standing residents and undermine existing investments.

“Several investors have invested billions of naira in projects now at various levels of development in the affected area, even as the planned acquisition will lead to displacement of many of the traditional inhabitants and settlers,” the lawyer said.

Appealing directly to the governor, the communities described him as people-inclined and urged a reconsideration of the plan, with a view to shelving the acquisition entirely.

He said: “The entire communities, investors, traditional rulers and regents, stakeholders are pleading with Your Excellency, the people inclined governor, to review the planned acquisition of the large expanse of land, with a view to shelving the planned acquisition.

They argued that monetary compensation will be insufficient to address the broader social and cultural losses that could arise from the exercise.

“It is opined that no amount of compensation can redress the welfare, harmony, peace and wellbeing of the communities, investors and notable institutions in the affected areas,” the letter stated.

While reaffirming their loyalty to the administration, the affected communities urged the state government to adopt a more consultative approach that will balance infrastructure development with the protection of existing settlements and investments.

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