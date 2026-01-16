The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) report has shown that the Dangote Refinery supplied an average of 32.012 million litres of petrol per day in December 2025, up from 23.52 million litres per day in November 2025.

Despite the increase in daily supply, the report showed that the refinery’s output still fell short of the planned domestic supply of 50 million litres per day for December. It also revealed that the refinery supplied an average of 5.783 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) per day during the period under review.

According to the data, Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption rose to an average of 63.7 million litres in December 2025, compared to 52.9 million litres in November 2025 and 56.7 million litres in October 2025. In the same vein, while 42.2 million litres of petrol were imported daily, domestic refineries supplied 32.0 million litres per day.

The Authority explained that domestic supply refers to volumes received into coastal depots, as well as volumes trucked out from domestic refineries.

The report stated: “Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply in December 2025 increased due to significant improvement in supply from Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP), rising from 19.5 million litres per day to 32 million litres per day.”

It added that no state-owned refineries produced during the period, as the Port Harcourt Refinery, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited remained shut.

However, the report noted that the evacuation of previously produced AGO, while the refinery was operational before 24 May 2025, averaged 0.247 million litres per day.

