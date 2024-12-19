Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to N899.50 per litre, saying the move was to offer relief to Nigerians during the holiday season.

The price cut follows an earlier reduction to N970 per litre on November 24 and aims to ease transportation costs as festive activities peak.

In a statement issued by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, on Thursday, the refinery also announced the introduction of a special holiday offer.

According to the statement, for every litre purchased with cash, consumers can buy an additional litre on credit, backed by bank guarantees from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank.

Chiejina stated that the price adjustment reflects the refinery’s commitment to making high-quality petroleum products more accessible.

He also noted that the refinery’s operations mark a significant step in eliminating substandard fuel imports, which have posed health and environmental risks in the past.

The refinery also expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their continued support and reassured the public of it’s dedication to easing fuel access and costs during the holiday season.

The statement reads partly, “To alleviate transport costs during this holiday season, Dangote Refinery is offering a holiday discount on PMS. From today, our petrol will be available at N899.50 per litre at our truck loading gantry or SPM. Furthermore, for every litre purchased on a cash basis, consumers will have the opportunity to buy another litre on credit, backed by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank.”

