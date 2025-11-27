The NNPC/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture (JV) said it has achieved a production boost, contributing additional 135million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) to the domestic gas supply, while strengthening the nation’s energy security.

This major breakthrough, Head Corporate Communications Heirs Energies, Chidimma Ugbojiaku, in a statement, said was recorded through the innovative, rigless recompletion of a key non-associated gas well in OML 17.

Through this pioneering intervention – the first of its kind in Nigeria – the company said it has doubled the JV’s gas output to a peak of 135 million MMscf/d.

“This significant production increase has transformed power generation across the eastern network. Transcorp PLC – TransAfam Power, one of Nigeria’s leading power generation plants, has quadrupled its output, rising from an average of 50 megawatts to more than 180 megawatts, with peaks of 200 megawatts,” the company said.

Other power plants also supplied by the network, statement by the company said included First Independent Power Limited (FIPL) and Geometric Power, having also recorded more stable operations and higher generation.

“In total, the power plants now receiving gas from the Joint Venture have seen combined output surge from around 100 megawatts to more than 350 megawatts.

“This increased power generation provides enough energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses – reducing blackouts, supporting hospitals, and schools, and keeping factories, small enterprises, and critical infrastructure running,” the company said.

The operation, the company said has already drawn high-level recognition.

Impressed by this development, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen, wrote to Heirs Energies CEO Osa Igiehon, saying: “I congratulate the entire Heirs Energies team on this remarkable achievement, which is a testament to the strength of Nigerian engineering expertise and the value of persistent technical innovation.”

She assured the company her continued support it expand its operation across the energy sector, unlocking additional oil and gas resources to power homes, industries and commercial activities nationwide.

Recall that the Well at the centre of this success had previously been shut in due to excessive water production.

Rather than drilling a new well or undertaking a conventional workover, Heirs Energies engineered a rigless through-tubing recompletion into an untapped reservoir interval.

“Completed safely, in record time, and at just 15 per cent of the cost of drilling a new Well, the operation sets a new standard for rigless solutions in Nigeria’s upstream sector,” the company said.

Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Udy Ntia, said: “This innovative intervention demonstrates NNPC’s strong commitment to unlocking the nation’s gas resources in support of national development.

“The performance of the NNPC/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture shows the power of partnership, disciplined execution, and innovation in driving substantial value for Nigeria.”

Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, Engr. Seyi Omotowa, said the project reflected NUIMS’ strategic focus on safe, efficient, and value-driven upstream operations.

“It is a model for the type of innovative solutions required to optimise Nigeria’s hydrocarbon assets,” he said.

The NNPC/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture continues to advance gas-focused, innovation-driven developments, aiming to expand domestic gas supply, strengthen electricity generation, build local capacity, and support broader economic and industrial growth. This latest success reinforces the JV’s commitment to delivering energy that powers homes, industries, and national prosperity.

Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, said: “This milestone is another testament to Heirs Energies’ leading capabilities in managing brownfields. The ingenuity, thoroughness, and resilience of our 100% Nigerian workforce made this possible. We remain committed to supporting Nigeria’s gas-to-power agenda through innovation-led, responsible, and performance-driven upstream operations.”

