In a landmark move for regional energy integration, Dangote Refinery and Neptune Oil have jointly announced the first-ever export of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from Dangote Refinery to Cameroon.

This milestone, resulting from a strategic collaboration between the two companies, underscores their commitment to strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Cameroon while meeting the region’s growing energy demands.

Commenting on the partnership, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said: “This first export of PMS to Cameroon is a tangible demonstration of our vision for a united and energy-independent Africa.

“With this development, we are laying the foundation for a future where African resources are refined and exchanged within the continent for the benefit of our people.”

Director and Owner of Neptune Oil, Antoine Ndzengue, said the partnership with Dangote Refinery marked a turning point for Cameroon.

“By becoming the first importer of petroleum products from this world-class refinery, we are bolstering our country’s energy security and supporting local economic development. This initial supply, executed without international intermediaries, reflects our commitment to serving our markets independently and efficiently,” he said.

The collaboration between Dangote Refinery and Neptune Oil does not end with this first export. Both companies are exploring new initiatives to establish a reliable supply chain that will help stabilize fuel prices and create new economic opportunities across the region.

A Major Regional Impact

For Nigeria, this export showcases Dangote Refinery’s ability to meet domestic needs and position itself as a key player in the regional energy market. It represents a significant step forward in accessing high-quality and locally sourced petroleum products for Cameroon.

Dangote Refinery is the largest single-train refinery in the world, with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. It is a flagship project of the Dangote Group, which is dedicated to transforming Africa’s energy landscape.

Neptune Oil is a leading energy company in Cameroon, committed to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions. Through collaborations with international partners, Neptune Oil plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth in the region.

