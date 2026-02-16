The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) enjoyed a vibrant week of trading, and at the forefront of the market’s bullish run was DAAR Communications Plc. The media company’s stock stole the spotlight, soaring 55.26 percent to close at N2.95 per share, making it one of the most remarkable performers on the NGX for the week ending 13 February 2026. Investor interest in the stock surged, reflecting renewed confidence in the company’s prospects and the broader appetite for gains in the media and communications sector.

The rally came amid strong market momentum, with the All-Share Index pushing past the 180,000-point mark and trading volumes across equities swelling. Across the market, 79 stocks gained against 27 decliners, signalling widespread optimism. DAAR Communications’ remarkable weekly jump was a clear standout, capturing attention both for its sheer percentage gain and the renewed investor focus on the sector.

However, while the stock’s price performance dazzled, the company’s fundamentals tell a more nuanced story. According to the latest audited financial statements for 2024, DAAR Communications posted revenue of N5.25 billion, up from N4.51 billion in 2023. Despite the top-line growth, the company recorded a net loss of approximately N2.3 billion, reflecting ongoing challenges in translating revenue growth into profitability. Losses per share widened, and accumulated deficits continued to weigh on the balance sheet, though asset revaluations offered some cushion.

Encouragingly, more recent interim reports for the nine months ending September 2025 show revenue growth of about 32 percent year-on-year and a narrowing of losses. The company moved closer to break-even operationally, hinting at better cost control and improving liquidity. Yet, sustained profitability remains elusive, with earnings per share still negative and the path to consistent returns uncertain.

For investors, the story of DAAR Communications is one of contrast. The stock’s sharp weekly advance reflects market optimism and speculative momentum, but the underlying financials indicate that the company is still navigating structural challenges. For those tracking NGX’s movers, DAAR Communications remains a stock to watch, a high-volatility name where bullish sentiment and fundamental recovery are intersecting in real time.

As the market heads into the new trading week, all eyes will be on whether DAAR Communications can convert its positive market sentiment into tangible financial turnaround and whether the bullish momentum can sustain beyond short-term trading rallies.

