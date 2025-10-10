The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) in the fight against economic and financial crimes, particularly cryptocurrency fraud and other cyber-related offences.

This was made known by the EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, on Thursday during a one-day sensitisation workshop for CSOs and the media held at the EFCC Kano Zonal Directorate.

Speaking on his behalf, the Acting Zonal Director, Kano Zonal Directorate, Sa’ad Hanafi, said the measure was necessary because the fight against corruption is not a solo mission.

He noted that it is a collective national endeavour that requires synergy, trust, and shared intelligence.

Olukoyede said, “The aim to achieve from this workshop is to build and deepen a stronger, more collaborative relationship between the EFCC and your esteemed organisations.”

He added that “Our fight against corruption is not a solo mission; it is a collective national endeavour that requires synergy, trust, and shared intelligence.”

The EFCC boss noted that the choice of CSOs and journalists was both deliberate and strategic, as they are not merely observers in the socio-economic landscape of the nation.

His words: “You are critical drivers of change. CSOs serve as the conscience of the society and a vital bridge between the government and the citizenry. Journalists, on the other hand, wield the powerful pen that shapes public opinion, holds power accountable, and illuminates the dark corners where corruption often thrives.”

He therefore emphasised that, “Together, you are indispensable allies in the fight to safeguard our economy and our collective future.”

Olukoyede noted that the world is witnessing a dramatic shift from traditional schemes to sophisticated cyber-enabled fraud, hence the need to enlighten participants on the growing threats of cryptocurrency fraud and other cyber-criminal activities.

He said the workshop aimed to educate and inform participants on understanding cryptocurrency fraud and other emerging cyber and financial crimes, as well as to provide crucial guidance on the intricacies of prosecuting financial crimes — the challenges faced and how to collaborate to find better ways to rid Nigeria of economic and financial crimes, including corruption.

He added that the workshop was also designed to enhance the understanding of CSOs and journalists on the legal and procedural intricacies of prosecuting financial crimes.

