Interview with Sihle Tuta, head of region at PrimeXBT South Africa

South Africa has emerged as one of the most dynamic trading markets globally, driven by a growing base of digitally savvy traders, high mobile penetration, and increasing demand for access to both global and alternative assets.

At the same time, the market is undergoing a clear shift toward Crypto–TradFi convergence. Traders no longer want to choose between crypto or traditional markets, they want the flexibility to move between them, often using crypto as capital to access global opportunities.

For partners, this creates a compelling opportunity. Platforms that unify crypto and traditional instruments within a regulated environment enable broader audience reach, higher client lifetime value, and more sustainable growth.

PrimeXBT, an FSCA-regulated multi-asset broker and crypto derivatives exchange, has been at the forefront of this evolution offering crypto-funded access to CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and more, while also pioneering crypto margin trading early on.

We spoke with Sihle Tuta, head of region at PrimeXBT South Africa, about what this convergence means for partners and how PrimeXBT is structured to support their growth.

What makes PrimeXBT attractive for partners operating in South Africa today?

Sihle Tuta: What we’re seeing in South Africa reflects a broader industry shift: crypto is evolving from a speculative asset into working capital. Traders increasingly want to deploy their crypto across markets as opportunities appear, rather than keeping it locked in a single ecosystem.

PrimeXBT was among the first brokers to build its platform around this idea, enabling crypto to be used as collateral to access FX, indices, commodities, and other global markets. In that sense, crypto becomes infrastructure, a universal trading rail that supports capital fluidity across asset classes.

For partners, this changes the equation. Instead of promoting a single product or market, they can engage crypto-first traders, CFD traders, and hybrid traders through one unified, FSCA-regulated platform. That significantly expands the addressable audience partners can reach, while supporting longer engagement cycles and higher lifetime value.

How does PrimeXBT’s ecosystem structure support long-term partner growth?

Sihle Tuta: We’ve designed our ecosystem to support different trading styles and levels of experience, which is crucial for partners building long-term communities. As traders’ needs evolve, the platform allows partners to continue serving them rather than losing them to fragmented solutions.

Partners can introduce traders to PXTrader 2.0 (Crypto Futures) for active crypto strategies and leverage, PXTrader CFDs for exposure to forex, indices, commodities, shares, and crypto CFDs, and MT5 for those who prefer a traditional trading environment.

Within MT5, we offer Standard, Pro, and ZeroStop account types, allowing traders to choose based on their cost structure and execution needs — from competitive spreads to zero trading fees and execution designed for active and professional traders.

What distinguishes PrimeXBT’s partner program itself?

Sihle Tuta: The PrimeXBT partner program is built around scalability and transparency. We recognise that partners grow in different ways, so the structure is designed to support a range of business models rather than forcing a single approach.

Partners can choose between CPA, revenue share, or hybrid models depending on how they acquire and support traders. Revenue share can reach up to 50%, while CPA payouts can go up to $2,500 per client, with qualification starting from deposits as low as $1. This flexibility allows partners to engage both entry-level and more active traders effectively.

All performance data is tracked in real time, giving partners full visibility into traffic, trading activity, and earnings. As partners scale, this transparency helps them optimise their approach and grow their business with confidence, knowing they are rewarded fairly at every stage.

This structure expands partner reach even further. Instead of targeting a single trader type, partners can support multiple trading journeys within one ecosystem, leading to stronger conversion, longer engagement, and higher lifetime value per client.

How do the VIP Tiers Program and Rewards Center help accelerate partner growth?

Sihle Tuta: Our VIP Tiers Program and Rewards Center are designed to drive deeper engagement and longer retention, which are two of the most important factors in partner growth.

PrimeXBT VIP Tiers Program is structured around trading activity, with higher tiers unlocking progressively better trading conditions, including fee discounts of up to nearly 70%. This rewards active traders with lower costs as they scale their activity, encouraging them to stay engaged across market cycles.

Separately, the Rewards Center provides ongoing incentives such as cashback of 10% or more and trading bonuses tied to specific activity milestones. These rewards are designed to keep traders active and engaged, particularly during quieter market periods.

For partners, the impact is direct. Higher engagement, lower trading costs, and consistent incentives support stronger retention, higher trading volumes, and ultimately greater lifetime value per client, accelerating partner growth over time.

How does PrimeXBT support long-term partnerships beyond commissions?

Sihle Tuta: Growth doesn’t come from commissions alone, it comes from trust, support, and consistency. Day to day, we focus on giving partners the practical and strategic tools they need to grow with confidence.

That starts with localised marketing materials, tracking links, landing pages, and creatives, as well as access to co-branded webinars, workshops, and live events. Each partner also works directly with a dedicated relationship manager in South Africa, who supports everything from campaign optimisation to compliance guidance. We want partners to feel supported operationally, strategically, and within the regulatory framework.

Regulation plays a central role in this. When partners promote a platform, they’re attaching their credibility to it. Being FSCA-regulated gives partners confidence that they’re working with a broker that operates transparently, securely, and in line with local requirements. In a market where traders are increasingly informed and selective, that credibility becomes a real business enabler — supporting trust, conversions, and long-term sustainability.

Ultimately, we see partners as collaborators in growth, not just acquisition channels. Our focus is on empowering both traders and partners through better products, better service, and competitive pricing — delivered with professionalism, transparency, and ongoing support. By combining regulation, infrastructure, and hands-on partnership, we aim to help partners build businesses that can grow alongside an evolving market.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a leading multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider , regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, bringing versatility, innovation and world-class trading expertise to the local market. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods.

Tailored to the needs of South African traders, PrimeXBT is committed to empowering clients with broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides South African traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.



