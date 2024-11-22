Ogun State government, on Wednesday, disclosed that preparations are in top gear to recommence smooth operations of CNG-powered buses soon.

According to the government, disruption of service of CNG Powered Buses in Abeokuta in the last 24 hours was necessitated by the need to undertake critical assessments of the gas supply chain and safeguard the integrity of operations.

Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, revealed this in a statement in Abeokuta, adding that implementation of new CNG Regulations for commercial and industrial supply of CNG refill companies was also a factor in service disruption

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

