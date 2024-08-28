Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt has expressed his Country’s readiness to tap into the agricultural potential of Ibadanland.

He made this known during a courtesy call on the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin at his palace, Oke Aremo on Monday.

Leenknegt said his visit was to tap from the experiences of the Olubadan and the council for a successful foray into Nigeria’s agricultural sector during his tenure in Nigeria.

He added that the visit was also aimed at enhancing agricultural production, trade and finance between Nigeria and Belgium.

“We have spent some days at IITA. Agriculture is one of the areas we are working on which is in line with the agenda of the current administration in the country. Cocoa production. We have CRIN in Ibadan. Oyo state has been a major producer of cocoa.

“We want to see how we can boost cocoa production in Nigeria and through this we will enhance trade and finance. This brought me to Oyo state.

“So, I am very glad to be here and I will also be glad to have words of wisdom from you that will guide me for a successful tenure in the office.

Earlier in his address Olakulehin has declared that Ibadan has enough arable land suitable for agricultural production needing investors.

Oba Olakulehin who spoke through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, noted that there are vast hectares of arable land in Ibadan suitable and available for agricultural production which require international partnership funding and support to boost food production in the nation.

He listed some locations of arable land including Egbeda, Ona Ara, Oluyole, Ido, Lagelu and Akinyele local government areas where potentials for large-scale production of agricultural products abound in Ibadan land.

He used the opportunity to implore the Belgian Ambassador and other investors to tap from these opportunitities waiting to be tapped

“Kabiesi is happy to receive you and your team this morning. Ibadan is one of the largest cities in Africa.

“We have major resources here in Ibadan. We have vast arable land in Ibadan suitable for agricultural production in large scale quantity.

“Land is available abundantly in Oluyole, Egbeda, Ona Ara, Ido, Lagelu and Akinyele that are suitable for agricultural production. We want you to tap from the opportunity to boost food production, especially at this point in our nation”.

The event was attended by members of the Olubadn – in Council including the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole-Foko, Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Asipa Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola, Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Amidu Ajibade and Ekerin Balogun, Oba John Olubunmi Isioye-Dada.

