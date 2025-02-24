Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a leading financial services company in Nigeria with subsidiaries in areas including banking, insurance, pensions and asset management, has announced the appointment of Dr Kunle Adedeji as its Acting CEO. He replaces Dr Demola Sogunle, who is retiring.

Dr Sogunle spent four years as CEO, having worked for Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ companies since 2000 in a range of executive and leadership roles, including as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Dr Adedeji is a seasoned financial expert with over 25 years’ experience in the banking sector. He brings a wealth of knowledge in financial management, institutional operations, and leadership to the role of CEO.

His background includes key executive roles at Ecobank, where he served as Financial Controller and later as Regional Financial Controller for Liberia and Nigeria. During his tenure as the CFO at Stanbic Ghana from May 2013 to March 2018, he was instrumental in shaping the financial strategies of the institution, further solidifying his expertise.

Dr Adedeji holds a degree in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Lagos. He also has a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Swiss School of Business (SSB) in Geneva.

