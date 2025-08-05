Nigeria’s Dangote Group has appointed David Bird, a former Shell executive and ex-CEO of 0Q8 refinery in Oman, as chief executive of its refinery and petrochemical division, as it accelerates its pan-African growth strategy.

Bird, whose appointment took effect on August 1, brings over three decades of industry experience, including a 14-year stint at Shell, where he oversaw the $12bn Prelude FLNG project.

His appointment comes as Dangote’s $20bn refinery complex in Lagos, the world’s largest single-train facility, ramps up output following its commissioning in January 2024.

Nigeria's Business Day was the first to report on Bird's appointment.

Despite expanding output, the Lagos refinery has faced operational setbacks, including design flaws and unit upsets, prompting a shift to a more diverse crude slate.

Bird said, in a LinkedIn post, that his focus would be on boosting efficiency and expanding the company’s footprint across Africa.

Dangote also plans to list its refining business on the Lagos and London stock exchanges, although it has not given a timeframe.

Dangote, which exported 220,000 bpd in July - led by jet fuel and gasoil - according to S&P Global's Commodities at Sea Data, plans to increase the refinery's capacity to 700,000 bpd and launch a CNG-powered truck fleet to strengthen domestic distribution.

Chairman Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is also seeking regulatory approval for a deep-sea port in Ogun state to support logistics.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).