Niger State Government has taken delivery of 68,087 litres of liquid gel fertiliser from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) under the National Food Security Council-Emergency Agricultural Intervention (NFSC-EAI) to farmers affected by the 2018 floods in the State.

The Acting Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba received the fertiliser in Minna when the Director General (DG) NEMA, Hajiya Zubaida Umar led other officials of the Agency for the handing over.

The DG, NEMA while handing over the fertiliser, explained that the liquid gel fertiliser is a replacement for the balance of the NPK fertiliser approved for Niger State under the NFSC-EAI which the distribution commenced in 2020.

Represented by the Director of Planning, Research, and Forecasting, Dr Onimode Bandele, the DG NEMA stated further that the distribution could not be concluded due to the changes in the regulations by the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), which terminated the former contract while a new one commenced, substituting the granular powder fertiliser to liquid gel based on recommendation from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The DG of NEMA stressed that a litre of the liquid gel fertiliser is equivalent to 50 kg of NPK 20-10-10 Fertiliser highlighting that the process of procuring started in 2022 and ended in February 2024.

She appreciated the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago for his efforts in Agriculture aimed at promoting national policy on food security and called for timely distribution of the liquid gel fertiliser to the intended beneficiaries.

Responding, the Acting Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba describes the gesture as a boost to the Agricultural initiative of the State, stressing that the State has no reason to fail in Agriculture.

He commended the Federal Government in conjunction with the Management of NEMA for completing what began in 2020.

The Acting Governor assured that the fertiliser would be judiciously distributed to the beneficiaries, emphasizing that the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has the record of the affected farmers of 2018 floods in the State.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

