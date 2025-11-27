Niger Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has reaffirmed that the state remains the foremost agricultural state in Nigeria, blessed with vast fertile land and enormous in natural endowment.

The Governor made the disclosure at the end of a two day Niger State Council on Agriculture, themed “Driving transformative and sustainable agricultural reform in Niger State: Bridging policy and impact to overcome systemic gaps” held in Minna.

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) Sadiq Yusuf who appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the bold steps to provide food security through mechanized farming, Agriculture value chain, support to farmers in the realization of the New Niger Agenda.

He noted that the initiated policies has contributed in changing the narrative, reposition the state, impact social economy inline with the federal government policy considering the natural resources to achieve the state food sufficiency.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mathew Ahmed, said that the State Council on Agriculture convened for a renewed commitment to transforming Niger State’s agricultural landscape designed to tackle persistent challenges such as low productivity, weak infrastructure, and the growing threats of climate change.

Dr. Mathew Ahmed stressed the urgent need to close the gap between policy formulation and practical solutions while he also appreciate the continuous support of AGRA and other development partners which strengthened inter agency cooperation towards improving and enhancing agricultural productivity in the state.

Earlier, AGRA Programme Officer Godswill Aguiyi reaffirmed the organization’s strong partnership with the Niger State Government, with the ongoing efforts to strengthen institutions, enhance service delivery, and boost productivity for smallholder farmers.

He outlined AGRA’s key investments, including a $1.4 million rice system project and a $1.2 million Business Development Service initiative that expand access to certified seeds, fertilizer, mechanization, climate-smart agronomic information, and business development support.

Also, the AGRA Country Director, Rufus Idris explained that, Niger state is leading the way to show other states and even the nation wha it means to invest in agriculture.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

