Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended the efforts of the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for his transformative approach to agriculture in Nigeria.

He made the commendation over the weekend during a courtesy call by a delegation of commissioners and special advisers from Niger State to Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

The visit included a tour of a cutting-edge soilless farm, where young Nigerlites were undergoing training in innovative agricultural techniques for eventual replication in Niger State.

The former President expressed his admiration for Governor Umaru Bago’s initiative, likening it to his own “Operation Feed the Nation” policy of his administration as a Military Head of State between 1976 and 1979.

He emphasised that, with modern equipment now available, the impact of such initiatives can be even greater than before.

The Elder Statesman highlighted the critical importance of agricultural self-sufficiency, stating, “Until Nigeria begins to feed itself, the challenges facing the country will persist. A nation that cannot feed itself is sitting on a time bomb.”

Obasanjo thereby urged other state governors to follow Niger State’s lead in agricultural development to ensure that Nigeria can produce the majority of its own food.

The former President also encouraged Governor Umaru Bago-led administration in Niger State to continue investing in agriculture and to explore modern methods to enhance existing practices.

He expressed his preparedness to visit Niger State very soon with his team to learn from their progress and exchange ideas to improve and add value to his own agricultural endeavours.

Chief Obasanjo also advised Nigerians to consider investing in soilless farming, warning that, with the current rate of land use, Nigeria could soon face a shortage of arable land.

He stressed that innovative farming techniques were essential to sustaining the nation’s agricultural productivity.

The Niger State government remains committed to advancing agriculture and will continue to seek out and implement innovative solutions to ensure the state’s and the nation’s food security.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).