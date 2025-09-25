The portal provides with investors with clear, step-by-step guidance on how to start and formalize a business in Zimbabwe, covering everything from licenses and permits to tax registration and social security.

It was carried out with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), through the joint digital government programme, as well as support from the European Union.

For the landlocked African country, the portal is a foundational step to making itself a more competitive and investor-friendly destination.

Developed by the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) in collaboration with 21 government departments, the portal integrates 62 procedures into a single, user-friendly interface.

It eliminates the need for multiple visits to government offices and offers a reliable information source on required documents and processes.

This marks the first time Zimbabwe has mapped the entire formalities for investors, allowing the government to identify and remove redundant steps. The result? A more transparent and efficient system that benefits both investors and public officials.

The portal’s launch is part of Zimbabwe’s broader digital transformation agenda. The next phase will focus on creating a transactional single-window system for investment and business procedures, further enhancing ease of doing business.

“The portal is designed to improve the transparency, accessibility and efficiency of investment-related administrative procedures in Zimbabwe,” says ZIDA CEO Mr. Tafadzwa Chinamo stated,

“It represents a significant step towards enhancing the ease of doing business and positioning our country as a competitive investment destination.”

More coming up at UNCTAD16

More efforts in this area will be discussed during a session titled “Investment facilitation: Progress, prospects and policy options” at the 16th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD16) set for 20 to 23 October in Geneva.

The session will examine how countries are adopting measures to enhance transparency, streamline investment procedures and leverage digital tools – such as single windows – to lower transaction costs and build more predictable, efficient and accountable investment environments.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

