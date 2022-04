DAKAR, April 12 (Reuters) - Mali has failed to pay 23.35 billion CFA francs ($38.90 million) in both principal and interest on a treasury bond due on April 11, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said on Tuesday.

($1 = 600.2500 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Bate Felix Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege )