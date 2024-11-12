The leader of South Africa’s opposition movement Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has had his travel ban to Botswana lifted, almost ten years after his incendiary remarks landed him in hot water.

Malema attended the inauguration of Botswana’s newly elected President, Duma Boko, on Friday.

Botswana also lifted a ban on several prominent figures, signalling a potential thaw in relations and an embrace of democratic ideals.

The inauguration of President Boko symbolised a commitment to freedom and democracy, Mr Malema said, and that his presence in Botswana carried the weight of a decade-long diplomatic estrangement.

Malema’s return to Botswana follows years of exclusion resulting from inflammatory rhetoric against the former Botswana leadership. In 2011, while still a prominent figure in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC), Mr Malema made headlines for his scathing remarks about President Ian Khama, calling his administration a “puppet regime.” Boko was in the opposition and recently defeated the incumbent Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“We are here to celebrate democracy in action in Botswana and there is no other issue that is happening in South Africa which can destabilise the organisation from coming to observe this moment and respect the people of Botswana,” said Mr Malema, who said it was important for his EFF party to support President Boko.“We have come a long way with the President of Botswana and we have been through the trenches together and were not going to miss this opportunity.”Visa banMr Malema’s incendiaries, including his threats of establishing a “Botswana command team” to incite political opposition, only exacerbated tensions and led to a visa ban that would last more than a decade.

However, the recent Government Notice No. 740 of 2024, signed by President Boko, signalled a complete turnaround. Alongside Mr Malema, the ban was lifted for several other figures, including former EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu and businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, who is a sister of a powerful mining tycoon and Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe.

Ms Motsepe-Radebe was accused of meddling in Botswana’s politics.

The decision by Mr Boko is seen as part of a wider commitment to promoting a democratic environment and international cooperation. The invitation extended to Mr Malema and the others reflects a desire to mend the once-strained relations and to promote a culture of dialogue.

In his inaugural address, President Boko emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in the face of regional challenges. He said that there had been a smooth transition of power in Botswana after his party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), defeated the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

President Boko made the remarks during his swearing-in ceremony in the capital city, Gaborone.“Our democracy remains unbroken, unproven and untested. On the 30th of October this year together we tested this democracy in a noble way. We tested the peace and stability of our daily lives. We tested the liberty and security of every person in this beautiful land invigilated by the world.”In addition to EFF leader Malema and uMkhonto weSizwe’s [MK] Shivambu, the lifting of the ban also affected notable names like Jennifer Lins Bell and Rick Yune, both influential figures in Botswana’s business and civil sectors. Their inclusion on the newly released list symbolises a broader opening up of the country to diverse voices and perspectives, necessary for fostering growth and inclusivity in a rapidly changing political landscape.

© Copyright 2022 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).