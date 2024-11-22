It's been 30 years since Levi Strauss & Co entered the South African market.

Over three decades, the company has grown from operating a single store to owning and operating over 34 brick-and-mortar locations across the country in 2024, evolving to meet the needs of this unique market with innovative product offerings and opportunities.

The Levi’s brand has established itself at the centre of culture in South Africa, and as a direct-to-consumer (DTC), denim lifestyle leader, focused on its long-term ambition of becoming a $10bn company globally.

“Thirty years ago, LS&Co. was one of the first multinational companies to establish a presence in post-Apartheid South Africa. We created job and economic opportunities, planting what would be the seeds of our DTC-first presence in this market today. Since 1994, the LS&Co. presence in South Africa has grown as we stood alongside our fans in key cultural and societal milestones, such as Levi’s Original Music, catalysing growth in the local music industry and the Red for Life HIV/Aids awareness program,” said Amisha Jain, SVP and managing director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Levi Strauss & Co.

“Our people here in South Africa have nurtured the growth of our Levi’s® brand equity with fans over the years, with locally manufactured product accounting for more than 50% of our products sold in South Africa today.”

Winning with women through the strength of the brand

Over the past 30 years, LS&Co. has led with the strength of its brands in South Africa. Levi’s has extended its product offerings and developed new lines such as Levi’s Curvy specifically for South African fans.

The line speaks to the deeper role of fashion in enhancing and accentuating women’s identities, giving them confidence while leveraging innovative technology to prioritize comfort.

Actress Nomzama Mbatha was also chosen to be the face of the Curvy line in South Africa, representing the brand’s efforts to speak to the local market and advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance, working hand in hand to play a meaningful role in inspiring and representing fans in South Africa.

The Levi’s Curvy line has been central to how the brand wins with women. This year, Levi’s Curvy grew by 42% in terms of revenue compared to the previous year and helped us to increase our overall women’s share of business in South Africa.

The Levi’s Curvy line demonstrates the brand’s commitment to remaining at the center of culture, the in-depth understanding of its South African fans, and speaks to the focus the brand puts on its customers.

Focusing on the fans

The brand continues to double down on its DTC-first strategy, it remains committed to delivering the best shopping experience to fans.

Beyond the 11 NextGen Indigo stores across South Africa, LS&Co. is also driving digital growth with a seamless online and offline customer journey. This commitment is also reflected in the Sandton and Rosebank stores, which create spaces centered around bringing together the fashion, art, and creative communities to celebrate the heritage and future of LS&Co.

Looking ahead

As LS&Co. celebrates three decades of operations in South Africa, the company remains dedicated to becoming a true fan-obsessed, world-class retailer, by continuing to partner with its employees and loyal fans by showing up for them where they are.

