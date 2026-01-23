PHOTO
The International Monetary Fund expects to carry out a staff visit to Gabon next month as part of ongoing work with the Gabonese authorities, but no formal request for a programme has been made, a Fund spokesperson said on Friday.
Gabon has become increasingly reliant on regional capital markets to meet its financing needs, though appetite for its debt "has weakened substantially", ratings agency Fitch said in December, when it downgraded the central African country's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating. Thierry Minko, who was appointed finance and economy minister at the start of the year, said earlier this week that the government would implement an economic growth programme "with support" from the IMF, and that technical and institutional discussions with the Fund had intensified.
An IMF spokesperson said Gabon's new administration had "stepped up engagement" with the Fund following this month's government reshuffle.
"While the authorities announced their intention to work towards an IMF-supported programme, we are yet to receive a formal request," the spokesperson said.
"We look forward to continuing to work together, and expect a staff visit in February to assess macroeconomic and fiscal developments and discuss the authorities’ policy and reform plans." In October, Gabon's then-vice president Alexandre Barro Chambrier told Reuters that the government was not considering a debt restructuring or reprofiling. He said Gabon was in the process of rebasing its calculations of GDP, which would make its debt-to-GDP ratio more favourable.
