In a bold move towards sustainability and economic growth, IDH and the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) are excited to announce the launch of an initiative to plant 5,000 trees in Jigawa State.

This flag-off of this project which was held on Tuesday, July 16th 2024 at Andaza Jigawa state was launched by the Governor of Jigawa, Umar Namadi and in attendance was the Deputy Governor of Jigawa state; Engr. Aminu Usman, the Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly Hon. Haruna Aliyu, Commissioner of Environment, Dr. Nura Doka alongside several high-ranking leadership of the Jigawa State Government, Members & leadership of FMAN and her partner IDH. Seedlings of Mango (Mangifera indica), Guava (Psidium guajava), Cashew (Anacardium occidentale), and Citrus (Citrus spp.) trees, have been selected as the preferred choices due to their longevity (20-40 years) and immense economic value.

These trees will serve multiple purposes, acting as windbreakers to protect farmland from erosion and desertification, while also providing fruit production, high nutritional value, and significant economic potential.

Additionally, they offer benefits such as agroforestry applications, which integrate trees and agriculture to enhance biodiversity and ecosystem services.

The economic impact of this initiative is profound. These trees will generate new income streams for local farmers, bolstering the regional economy and contributing to Nigeria’s food security and economic growth. The introduction of these fruit-bearing trees will foster the development of agro-industries, create employment opportunities, and improve community livelihoods.

FMAN has been dedicated to farmer empowerment in Jigawa for over three years, supporting more than 10,000 farmers with input loans through its out-grower scheme and training over 30,000 farmers on wheat production. By offering extension services and buying back locally produced grains, FMAN has significantly increased wheat productivity, created jobs, and boosted economic stability in the region.

“This tree planting initiative is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and economic empowerment,” said Aliyu Samaila, Head, Value Chain Development of FMAN. “We are thrilled to partner with IDH to bring lasting environmental and economic benefits to Jigawa State and Nigeria.”

In addition to economic gains, the environmental and social benefits of tree planting are substantial. These include soil conservation, carbon sequestration, enhanced biodiversity, and numerous community benefits, such as improved air quality and the creation of green spaces for social and recreational activities.

