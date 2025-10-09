For Nigeria to achieve sustainable development and global progress, scholars, researchers and policymakers must make equity, diversity and inclusivity central to research and academic practice.

The member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo state in the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide made the call on Tuesday, while delivering his goodwill message at the 2nd Multidisciplinary International Conference of the Postgraduate College, Lead City University, Ibadan, themed “Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity in Research.”

The lawmaker described the conference as a convergence of “eminent scholars, researchers, policymakers and practitioners from within and outside Nigeria,” noting that its focus should reflect the growing global relevance of inclusive research in shaping national and international development.

According to him, “conversations on justice, representation and inclusivity have transcended politics and entered the very heart of academic inquiry. For research to remain impactful and credible, it must embrace diversity of thought, equity in access to opportunities and inclusivity in participation. These he said are the bedrock of sustainable scholarly works.”

Hon. Olajide, who emphasized the close link between innovation, fairness and collaboration, remarked that inclusivity in research strengthens creativity and problem-solving. “In my role as Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, ICT, and Cybersecurity, I am constantly reminded that innovation thrives best in environments where fairness, openness and collaboration are prioritized. When the voices of women and men, the young and the elderly, persons with disabilities, the marginalized and the mainstream are all reflected in academic discourse, knowledge becomes richer, more dynamic and more relevant to solving real-world problems,” he stated.

