As part of efforts to support youth financial liberation, the Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, in partnership with the Hungary Embassy, is to empower youths through an entrepreneurship financing programme designed to assist youth in Nigeria.This is contained in a statement signed by the President of Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, Uche Nwosu, during a courtesy visit with his team on the acting Hungary Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Gabor Krauss, in Abuja.

The statement explains that the collaboration will provide employment opportunities for both the youth and women in the country.According to the statement, the partnership intends to create and provide a flexible platform for youths and women to access business financing for their entrepreneurial ventures, especially those who have business interests in the sectors of agriculture, technology, and entertainment.It states that the aim was prompted by the existing urgency to address the worrisome factors of high youth unemployment and extreme household economic poverty in Nigeria, as well as the social and economic security threats that associate with these factors.

“With extreme poverty deepening on a daily basis and the gap of youth unemployment widening on a daily basis, Nigeria is fast drifting towards political collapse, if these factors are not addressed, as a matter of critical social and economic emergency,” Nwosu emphasizes.According to the statement, the partnership will also help in providing job opportunities to many unemployed Nigerian youths who are rooming the streets.“This morning in Abuja, I paid a courtesy call on Dr. Gabor Krauss, the Acting Ambassador, Embassy of Hungary in Nigeria, in the company of my Director General, Remy Chukwunyere, our Advisor, Victoria Odimba and my personal Assistant, Josephat Okafor, One of the main agenda of the meeting was to seek collaboration with the Embassy in order to increase the scope of our job creation programs for youths and women in Nigeria” he adds.

“The embassy officials: Dr. Gabor Krauss, Judit Beres, and Chris Eruba were excited about the impacts we are making and promised to partner with us in creating more opportunities for our youths” the President of Ugwumba Leadership centre for Africa stresses.“The meeting was very successful, and we look forward to a fruitful relationship with the embassy in the future”Earlier, the acting Hungary Hungary Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Gabor Krauss, expressed willingness to partner with the Centre in ameliorating the plight of the youths and women in the country.

