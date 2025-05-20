South Africa’s homegrown apple variety, Flash Gala, has crossed the one-million-carton export mark for the first time, six years after its commercial introduction to international markets. The milestone confirms the country’s strengthening position as a key apple exporter in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We’re handling the largest Flash Gala crop in history, and it’s also the season with the fewest quality issues. We’re undoubtedly making great strides with the variety,” says Calla du Toit, procurement manager at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and chairperson of the BigBucks Growers’ Association.

A homegrown cultivar with global traction

The Flash Gala story started in 2011, when horticulturist Buks Nel discovered a promising mutation in a Corder Gala orchard in the Elgin Valley.

"I found BigBucks Gala—Flash Gala’s variety name—on 18 January 2011, to be exact. The apple already had a vibrant red colour, even though Galas are typically harvested in February," recalls Nel. "At the time, there was a gap in the market for full-red Galas, and BigBucks Gala filled that perfectly."

The new variety’s early market response was positive. Nel remembers Hennie Venter’s reaction when tasked with describing the apple for plant breeders’ rights: “Buks, I think you’ve hit on something big.”

Market performance and export growth

After commercial plantings began in 2017, export trials followed in 2019, with substantial volumes shipped abroad by 2020.

"South African apples benefit from our sunny climate, resulting in higher sugar levels and excellent flavour. Flash Gala exemplifies this — brilliant colour and superior eating quality," says Du Toit.

India has since become Flash Gala’s largest export destination, particularly after a drop in American red apple supply. The brand has also gained market presence in China, Vietnam, Africa, and Russia.

"The potential for growth in India and China remains enormous," notes Du Toit.

Louis du Toit, marketing head at Dutoit Agri, highlights the cultivar’s uniform colour as a commercial advantage.

“A carton of Flash Gala apples with their uniform red hue is a visual standout. The packaging is eye-catching, and consumers are drawn to the brand.”

JJ van der Spuy, commercial manager of fruit exports at Core Fruit, adds that brand identity has been a valuable differentiator in export markets.

“Flash Gala offers crispness, shelf life, and consistency, but what truly sets it apart is brand recognition. That’s invaluable in markets like the Far East.”

Van der Spuy also notes recent traction in Thailand, following the reopening of its market to South African apples.

"Thailand holds promising potential for further growth."

Refining production and harvest timing

The early years of commercial production presented challenges in determining the ideal harvest window.

"We had issues with lenticel and bitter pit from harvesting too early, and softness from harvesting too late,” says Du Toit. “But over the past three seasons, we’ve improved consistency. As orchards mature and growers gain experience, quality issues have dropped significantly—even as volumes increased."

The BigBucks Gala technical committee played a key role in refining production and packing standards through regular field days, collaborative knowledge sharing, and dedicated resources.

Outlook

Interest in cultivating BigBucks Gala is increasing internationally, including in America, Australia, and India. Locally, plantings have stabilised after a rapid expansion phase, though a second growth wave is anticipated in cooler regions.

"The fact that we’ve developed and scaled a variety like Flash Gala proves that South Africa is a leader in the global apple industry," says Du Toit.

Louis du Toit agrees: “We should take pride in Flash Gala—not only as an industry but as a nation. Marketing it as a truly South African product gives us a global edge.”

